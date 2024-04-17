How to watch Mayor Malik Evans’ State of the City address Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans will deliver his annual State of the City address, and anyone can go or listen in online.

It starts at 6 at the Linc Building, and is also available online.

Evans is expected to outline some accomplishments and programs his administration has worked on. But there are also some challenges to address — including crime.

The livestream is available on the City of Rochester’s YouTube. For those who miss the livestream, a transcript and recording of the address will be available on the City’s website shortly after the speech.