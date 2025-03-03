Hulk Hogan coming to Rochester Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hulk-A-Mania is making his way to the Flower City!
WWE legend Hulk Hogan will be in Rochester Tuesday to promote his new line of beer “Real American Beer.”
Hogan will make two stops on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., he’ll visit Beers of the World in Henrietta and then at 3 p.m., he’ll visit MacGregor’s in Gates to meet fans and sign merch.
Here are other stops Hogan will make on his “Real American Beer NY Tour”:
Monday, March 3 – Buffalo
- Consumer’s Beverages: 2440 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
- The Draft Room (No signings): 79 Perry St, Buffalo, NY, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 4 – Rochester & Poughkeepsie
- Beers of The World: 2599 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- MacGregor’s Grill & Tap: 2205 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.
- ShopRite: 10 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 5 – Middletown, Carmel & Newburgh
- Beer World: 590 NY-211, Middletown, NY, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- ShopRite #235: 180 Route 52, Carmel, NY, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- ShopRite #239: 99 Hawkins Dr, Montgomery, NY, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Billy Joe’s Ribworks: 26 Front Street, Newburgh, NY, 7:00 p.m.