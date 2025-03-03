Hulk Hogan coming to Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hulk-A-Mania is making his way to the Flower City!

WWE legend Hulk Hogan will be in Rochester Tuesday to promote his new line of beer “Real American Beer.”

Hogan will make two stops on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., he’ll visit Beers of the World in Henrietta and then at 3 p.m., he’ll visit MacGregor’s in Gates to meet fans and sign merch.

Here are other stops Hogan will make on his “Real American Beer NY Tour”:

Monday, March 3 – Buffalo

Consumer’s Beverages : 2440 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

: 2440 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The Draft Room (No signings): 79 Perry St, Buffalo, NY, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4 – Rochester & Poughkeepsie

Beers of The World : 2599 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

: 2599 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MacGregor’s Grill & Tap : 2205 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

: 2205 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. ShopRite: 10 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 – Middletown, Carmel & Newburgh