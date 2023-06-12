Humane Society needs help after rescuing over 100 cats from Gates home

EGYPT, N.Y. – Over 100 cats removed from a home in Gates are being cared for by the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm.

On Thursday and Friday, Gates Police as well as staff from Lollypop seized cats from a home on Courtwright Lane, according to Gates Police Chief Robert Long.

Many of the cats needed emergency care, according to the shelter.

Lollypop Farm is looking for foster homes for many of the cats. It also needs cat crates and food. Monetary donations are also welcome.

The criminal investigation continues, according to the police chief.