Hundreds of Santas run through Rochester’s streets to raise money for children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 200 Santas took to Rochester’s streets on Sunday morning to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester (formerly called Bivona).

The Santa Stampede kicked off at Fleet Feet at the Culver Road Armory. The Santas went on the three-mile walk or run through the Park Avenue and Monroe Avenue neighborhoods.

Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, owner of Fleet Feet and Yellowjacket Racing, spoke about what makes this non-competitive run different from others.

“Today’s event, the Santa Stampede, has always probably been one of our most joyous events that we host all year long,” she said. “People just dress. They get into the persona. We go along the streets, we have everybody from young, young to mature, so all ages just become Santa and they are just joyous and jolly.”

Yellowjacket Racing is also hosting the Reindeer Run 5K on Sunday, Dec. 22. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Blue Cross Arena and you can register here.