‘I am providing greater opportunities for our children’: Dr. Eric Rosser, incoming RCSD superintendent, promises a new path forward in meeting with community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dr. Eric Rosser, the incoming superintendent of the Rochester City School District (RCSD), promised a new path forward for the district.

Dr. Rosser, who will be the 10th person to hold the position since 2015, met with parents and faculty on Monday night at Loretta Johnson Middle School, with many raising concerns on things like the turnover rate, safety for their children, and quality of education.

Dr. Rosser said he has nearly 25 years of school administration experience, most recently serving as the superintendent of the Poughkeepsie City School District since 2019.

He has also worked in the Buffalo Public Schools as an Associate Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools as an Assistant Superintendent, and as the Deputy Assistant Superintendent of Elementary and Secondary Education at the Washington D.C. office of the State Superintendent of Education.

“I can guarantee you that I’m not going to run away from this opportunity, or as many people might see it, the challenge,” Dr. Rosser said.

Dr. Jamella James, an RCSD parent, expressed her concerns about the district’s current state.

“Our schools are in desperate need of a change and a revamp and a re-imagination. There are safety concerns. There are education issues. We are last in almost everything that’s good. And so we’re here to see what the superintendent wants to offer us and our children,” James said.

Dr. Rosser outlined his primary goals for the district.

“Our largest goals is to make sure that we’re making a difference in the literacy proficiency of all of our children,” Dr. Rosser said. “My goal is to make sure that while I’m in this seat, which will be for a long time, that I am providing greater opportunities for our children,” Rosser said.

Benjamin Hart, another RCSD parent, shared his optimism for Rosser’s tenure.

“I think that, we need to have some optimism. I think there’s a lot of challenges in this district, and it can be easy to undercut initiatives, but, I guess I wouldn’t want the job. And so I applaud anyone who’s giving it a go. I do think longevity will yield results,” Hart said.

Rosser plans to hold two more meetings before officially starting his role on July 1.

The first will be at 5:30 p.m. on May 27th at the Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School, and the second will be on June 14th at Jefferson Campus.

