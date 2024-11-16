‘I can work with anybody’: NYS health commissioner reacts to RFK Jr. nomination

NY health commissioner discusses possible impact of RFK nomination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Dr. James McDonald, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, during his visit to Rochester. Dr. McDonald addressed questions about the controversial nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, to lead a federal health agency.

“I’d let the confirmation process unfold on that first, my friend, I really would,” said Dr. McDonald. “The mission of the NYSDOH is to protect and promote the health and well-being built on a foundation of health equity — that’s our mission, and that doesn’t change with any election.”

When asked about potential changes in New York should RFK Jr. be confirmed, Dr. McDonald said, “One of the things I think is really important is accept that not every preventable disease has a vaccine however, please avail yourself to the ones we do have vaccines for. Adults got tired of being told to do better, what adults want to know is to understand the why and that’s what I’ll do is explain the why and help you decide what to do.”

Regarding RFK Jr.’s stance on removing fluoride from water, Dr. McDonald explained, “Fluoride is tightly regulated in NYS, the communities that fluorinate are highly regulated we play very close supervision of that, these are county and state decisions here, really isn’t a role for the federal government in this.”

As for his potential working relationship with RFK Jr., Dr. McDonald expressed confidence.

“I’m a pediatrician at heart. I can work with anybody. My friends and I can work with anybody in any topic. I’m a very agreeable soul, but one of the things I’ve learned in life is you get a lot more flies with honey and the squeaky wheel gets the grease. I’ve learned to squeak with honey and it’s been very effective throughout my career. So, we’re going to be fine.”

Dr. McDonald is taking a “wait and see” approach regarding RFK Jr.’s nomination to lead the HHS.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.