‘I just ran to the bus’: Witness recounts helping passengers in deadly I-490 bus crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CHILI, N.Y. – The bus crash on I-490 in Chili is now a deadly crash investigation after the most seriously injured passenger died Thursday night following hours of surgery, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the passenger who died or the bus driver. The driver was issued four tickets, including one for fatigued driving.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean drove the section of 490 in Chili on Friday. He saw the skid marks from the cars and trucks slamming their breaks behind the bus. And the scratch marks on the highway from the bus after it flipped. The bus skidded nearly 200 yards before stopping.

Sheriff Todd Baxter talked about all the people caught in traffic behind the bus who became first responders. Cameron Austin was one of them, heading home from the gym behind a tractor-trailer.

“And then all of a sudden everyone was just slamming on their brakes,” Austin said. “‘Cause I veered next to the semi and I saw the bus on its side.”

“I didn’t even call 911. I just ran to the bus,” Austin said. “I remember helping the one guy out. He had his legs through the hatch and he fell back. I remember grabbing his right leg and pulling him out and down so he could sit himself up in the bus so he could slide out.”

Sheriff Baxter praised the efforts of people like Austin who stopped to help people who were dazed, seriously hurt, and a long way from home. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent out a letter of thanks to the community for its response to the crash.

The bus driver has been ticketed for fatigued driving, unsafe speed, unsafe lane change, and not wearing a seat belt. With someone now dead, Berkeley asked the sheriff’s office if that changed anything.

He also asked the sheriff’s office for the driver’s name and if we should be at Chili Town Court for more charges. The answer he got was they’ve shared everything they can share publicly and that they’re still investigating.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.