IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — I-Square in Irondequoit is getting new owners. Mike and Wendy Nolan have sold the market building to Kelly and Aaron Metras, who own Salena’s Mexican Restaurant in Village Gate.

I-Square is home to a food court with five dining options, The Market Grill, The Reserve, I-Scream, Hong Kong One, and Fish Face. The Metras say they will continue operations at the market building mostly as is and will make some menu additions. They’re also aiming to add options for people with special dietary needs such as gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

I-Square is also home to The Imaginarium, Irondequoit Beer Company, Brookside Cottages, and an open lawn and stage. It’s open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.