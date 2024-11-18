I-Square’s 13th annual tree lighting ceremony to feature Santa visits, letter writing on Nov. 30

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Families in Irondequoit can look forward to a festive event this holiday season. The I-Square’s 13th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Saturday, November 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Imaginarium from 5 to 7 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and deliver them in person that evening.

Additionally, attendees can purchase their own Christmas tree from the Irondequoit Scouts of America Troops. Scouts will help shoppers pick out the perfect tree, and profits will go towards the troops in Irondequoit.

The holiday season is just getting started, and Rochester has a ton of winter fun on the way.

