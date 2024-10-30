‘I’d like to retire his jersey’: Aquinas football star sets Section V record with 400 career tackles

Lucas Leone all around player for Aquinas football

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Aquinas football is one of the most historic programs in Section V. They’ve had a lot of great players who put on their pads, but few if any have reached the level of Lucas Leone.

“If I had 11 Lucas’s, I wouldn’t have one gray hair on my head, right,” said Coach Derek Jackson.

Last Friday, Lucas Leone set the all-time Section V record with his 400th career tackle.

“I didn’t even know it was a thing at first, but it felt great. Hard work pays off. It was awesome. I didn’t even know so it was a good surprise,” Leone said.

“Breaking 400 tackles? He stopped the ball 400 times in high school. It’s unheard of, and it’s something that should definitely be celebrated, and we are,” Coach Jackson said.

But Aquinas also celebrates Leone’s humility. For an individual record, he’s always put the team and others first.

“It starts with my teammates. They’re doing their job, so it puts me in a good position, they’re making sacrifices for me. And same with my coaches, teaching me the right things and making sacrifices so I’m in the good position I need to be,” Leone said.

“Getting to know him a little better, you see what he has a passion for, and it’s the community,” Coach Jackson said. “Lucas is exemplary for anybody that you want to put in front of. If you want to help out a young kid, that’s the guy you call to give a tour of the school.”

As Aquinas starts the postseason, Leone wants to end his career strong.

“I want to set the tone every game. I want to show that we’re a physical team and we’re gonna show our presence every single game and I think that’s important,” Leone said.

But whether or not the ‘Lil Irish win their first Sectionals championship in six years, there will be a celebration.

“If I’m allowed to, I’d like to retire his jersey. You don’t know if that’ll ever be done again. You don’t know if anybody is ever gonna come through this program and stop the ball 400 times on the varsity level. It’s amazing. It should be celebrated for a lifetime and hopefully we get the go ahead to put his jersey in the rafters,” Coach Jackson said.

Lucas Leone doesn’t cause any gray hairs. Because number 55 is all about the maroon and white.

