Imagine RIT returns Saturday with over 400 student exhibits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Imagine RIT, the annual creativity and innovation festival across the Rochester Institute of Technology campus, returns on Saturday.

The free festival will feature over 400 exhibits from students across all different subjects including engineering, artificial intelligence, art, health, sustainability, gaming, photography, astronomy, and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, there will be exhibits at RIT’s newest building, the SHED. There will also be a scavenger hunt for students for the first time. You can see a complete list of exhibits here. Here are some of the many exhibits:

Transient: How Do You Visualize Music? (Gordon Field House)

Transient is an interactive, musical exhibit that uses animation, live-action video production, and modern technologies to visualize music played on a piano.

Lunar Roving Adventure (MAGIC Spell Studios)

This virtual reality show allows the audience to explore the moon through the eyes of an astronaut that’s completing tasks.

Neurotechnology Exploration Team (Gordon Field House)

The exhibit will showcase a Muse Headband to show electroencephalography activity. In order to think and move, the body sends signals to and from the muscles and brain. Muscle signals can be measured by electromyography (EMG) and brain signals can be measured by electroencephalography (EEG).

Trials of Persephone (Golisano Hall)

Trials of Persephone is a first-person computer game, where the player uses physics-based spells to navigate environments.

Constellation Cove (James E. Booth Hall)

Constellation Cove allows you to build your own constellations using 3D printed stars that will be added to a galaxy projected onto the ceiling.

Molten Magic (James E. Booth Hall)

Students and faculty in the glass program will demonstrate the process of blowing glass in the RIT Hot Glass Studio.