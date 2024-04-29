In Control holds fashion show focused on preventing teen pregnancies

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York hosted a flash and fashion experience on Sunday afternoon.

The event, put on by the nonprofit’s youth training program In Control, is now in its 25th year. In Control focuses on preventing unwanted teen pregnancies. In Control also offers programs aimed at building teen’s self-esteem.

“As we’re offering comprehensive sex education, we’re also offering other avenues for young people to expel some of that energy that have have going on,” said Stacey Richards, program director of In Control. “So it’s one thing to tell a kid don’t get pregnant, but you have to give them some instructions, some education but also try to find out what they’re into, that they like to do, and then see if you can help them along the path.”

The show highlights the next generation of emerging designers, models, and photographers.