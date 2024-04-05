In Depth: How severe was the earthquake that shook the New York City area?

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

NEW YORK CITY — An earthquake shook the New York City area on Friday morning. New York City’s emergency notification system said there have been no reports of damage or injuries but more than 42 million people may have felt it.

How strong was the earthquake? What causes earthquakes in that region? Also, should people be worried about aftershocks? First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains.