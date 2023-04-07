Initiative to raise quarterly bonuses for Monroe County employees goes into effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All current and future Monroe County employees will see their quarterly bonuses double. The recruitment and retention initiative passed by the county legislature in February goes into effect Friday.

Right now, all new hires and full-time employees, outside of upper management, will receive a $500 quarterly retention bonus scheduled to run through the end of 2023.

The new initiative increases that bonus to $1,000 through October 2024. It is designed to help bring in new employees as well as hold on to current employees.