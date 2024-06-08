Innovative Field to host Real Beer Expo Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling all beer lovers: More than 75 local and international breweries will be at the “Real Beer Expo” at Innovative Field on Saturday.

In addition to the wide variety of beer offerings, there will also be live music and food available for attendees to enjoy. A free shuttle bus will be available to transport attendees to the event from South Avenue near Averill Avenue.

All the proceeds from the event will be put back into local revitalization projects overseen by the Business Association of the South Wedge Area (BASWA), according to expo organizers.

The expo runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For tickets, click here. For a list of breweries you can look forward to sampling, click here.