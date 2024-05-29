Interviews will begin to replace Geneva Police chief who resigned
GENEVA, N.Y. — The City of Geneva will begin interviewing candidates for the position of police chief. The city manager says she and a team of community stakeholders have been reviewing the applications.
This comes after Matthew Colton resigned as chief in April following a city investigation into a personnel matter. Before he resigned, the was on paid administrative leave since January.
The city manager says they’re looking for an experienced, proven law enforcement leader.