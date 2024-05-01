Investigation underway after baby dies in Conesus

CONESUS, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-month-old baby was found dead by its family on April 27.

Officials say they were called to Railroad Avenue in the Town of Conesus at around 8:30 Saturday morning for a baby not breathing. Family members say they found the baby and called 911. When deputies got to the scene, they found the baby was dead.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene to investigate. Currently, there’s no information about the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.