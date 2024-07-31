Investigation underway after fire starts on deck, spreads inside Tony D’s Italian Restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at Tony D’s Italian Restaurant early Wednesday morning.

According to fire crews, the blaze started on a wood deck behind the restaurant and made its way inside through a window. Fire Deputy Chief Mike Vincent credited the restaurant’s sprinkler system in maintaining the fire and helping to minimize the damage.

Photos from the scene:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.