Irish dancers practice for St. Patrick’s Day parade performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Tops Saint Patrick’s Day parade is right around the corner, and thousands are expected to come out and celebrate Irish culture. As always, one of the best parts of the parade will be the Irish dancers.

A troupe of local kids will show off their skills this weekend. Some of them are world-class performers competing in international events. They tell News10NBC while the parade is a great time to cut loose and have fun, it’s taken years of dedication to get to this point.

“Basically we’re in classes four or five times a week,” says dancer Mila Kopacz. “We take classes here and we take classes in the studio in Buffalo. So, we’re all really excited. There’s a big group going this year so it should be really, really fun.”

You can see the “Rince Na Tiarna” Irish dancers perform in Saturday’s parade. They’re also performing Friday, at the Irondequoit Public Library at 2 p.m. and Sunday at the Pittsford Community Library at 1 p.m.