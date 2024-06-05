Irondequoit daycare to close, helping families find alternate locations

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Inspire Childcare Center in Irondequoit is closing its doors at the end of the month, leaving more than 100 families in need of another option for their children.

“It’s really unfortunate and I wish there was something else that we could do, because I hate the fact that we have to close down a business. It hurts obviously personally, but I know that it’s really going to hurt the community and the parents and so, we’re trying to do whatever we can to lessen the blow,” said Anthony D’Agostino, owner of Inspire! Childcare Centers.

Inspire has been leasing its location along Pattenwood Drive from the West Irondequoit School District, but the district wanted it back in order to transform it into a transportation facility.

D’Agostino told News10NBC he looked at half a dozen other properties but couldn’t find anything that could accommodate his center and building a new one in the area was too expensive.

There are already limited childcare options locally, particularly in Irondequoit.

“Ya know, it is a bit of a bedroom community. There are not a lot of buildings that could support us there unless you go south of Ridge Road and Titus Avenue,” D’Agostino said “And it just didn’t work out. Unfortunately, our runway has run out.”

Families were notified last week that at the end of the month, they’ll have to find another place to send their kids.

“I’ve charged our team. Our wonderful team… they’re working with each family, they’re calling to different childcare centers, schools, even calling in-home options to see if we can find a space for them. We’ve been trying to be as transparent as possible all through this process with monthly updates to them and the staff, because the staff have been very nervous too,” D’Agostino says.

A majority of the employees who work at the Irondequoit location will transition to Inspire’s other locations in Brockport, Macedon and Pittsford — all of which will remain open. Like most centers, they’re near or at full capacity but they will make room for families displaced by this closure if those families are willing and able to travel.

If you need help finding a licensed childcare provider, click here.

