Irondequoit is holding National Night Out Wednesday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department is holding a National Night Out on Wednesday to build relationships between police and the community.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Irondequoit Town Campus on 1280 Titus Avenue. There will be crime prevention and life safety materials along with demonstrations.

On Tuesday evening, the Rochester Police Department held its National Night Out with events throughout the city. The events included an ice-cream social at Cameron Teen Center, a cookout at Genesee Valley Park, and a jazz band at Bull’s Head Plaza.

Shaniqua Smith, deputy administrator of the Southwest Neighborhood Service Center, spoke about how the events in Rochester aimed to build police-community relations.

“It’s extremely important. It’s imperative that the community comes out and engage, we bridge that gap between the community and law enforcement,” she said. “If we work together I do believe we can cut down on crime that’s taking place.”

Rochester has been hosting the National Night Out since 1984.