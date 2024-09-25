Irondequoit Police unveil new tool to catch drivers under the influence of drugs

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police have a new tool for finding out if drivers are under the influence of drugs.

It’s called the “SoToxa Oral Fluid Mobile Test System.” The handheld device tests a person’s saliva for substances other than alcohol.

The Irondequoit Police Department is proud to be the first agency in the area to start using the Sotoxa oral fluid mobile test system. Our 5 Drug Recognition Experts(DRE) officers pic.twitter.com/uurqSSbPDB — Irondequoit Police (@IrondequoitPD) September 25, 2024

IPD says their five “Drug Recognition Experts” officers will use the devices. The department also says it’s the first agency in the area to start using the tool.

