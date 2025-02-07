Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans has broken his silence on the sexual harassment allegations against him.

An investigation report from a law firm, released last month, claims Evans made multiple sexual comments to a female employee of the town last year.

The report claims Evans compared the employee to his wife, commented on the outfits the employee wore, calling one of them a “little schoolgirl uniform,” and when the employee told him that she was exhausted and would probably just sit by the pool, Evans had said “don’t tempt me.”

The employee resigned in September 2024.

News10NBC asked for a comment from Evans multiple times since the report came out. He told us he wouldn’t say anything without legal advice.

Friday, February 7, Evans released a statement, through a law firm representing him, about the allegations saying in part:

“I need to first apologize if my words were heard in either a diminishing or inappropriate way by anyone. I would never intend to cause harm with anything I said, and I am simply so sorry if my words were heard in a way I did not mean. Having worked with people from different generations and backgrounds, I am acutely aware that friendly banter can be misunderstood, and regret saying anything that was taken in a harmful manner. I am blessed to be a happily married man and am embarrassed for any hurt I have caused to my wife or my family, and obviously also to my coworkers. I promise you I will strive to do better going forward.”

The statement does not address whether or not he plans to resign from his position.

Read Evans’ full statement:

Read the full investigation report:

