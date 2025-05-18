Iroquois Middle School students lead beach cleanup at Durand Eastman for second year

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A group of students from Iroquois Middle School took action Saturday morning to help keep Durand Eastman Beach clean.

For the second year in a row, students of Jennifer Gottfried, along with dozens of volunteers, organized a beach cleanup. Gottfried said the initiative came from three students who wanted to make a difference.

“I used to ride my bike here every, like, Friday night with my dad during the summer. And I just saw giant mounds of trash everywhere. Then I started hiking and the hiking trails looked even worse,” said 5th-grader Daniel Johnson. “It feels great knowing you have the power to change the community no matter how old you are.”

Several members of News10NBC’s morning crew also joined in on the fun and helped cleanup.

