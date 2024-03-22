‘It happened so fast’: Homeowner shares story of when tractor trailer crashed into house

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A day after a semi crashed through the front of her home, a Brighton woman is sharing how she was able to make it out of the house alive.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter went to the home on South Clinton Avenue on Thursday and spoke with the homeowners, who are still in shock about what happened.

“It happened so fast. It went through our front door,” Angela Cudrci said through an interpreter.

Cudrci was at home with her husband around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the tractor trailer came flying off Route 390, down a hill, and into the front door of her house — but because she is deaf, she didn’t hear a thing until the truck driver came around back to tell her what happened.

“He saw a man come into the house who was bleeding, so he must have gotten out of the truck, walked around the back of the house, went through the sliding glass door, came into the house. She saw him. gave him a towel. and they called 911,” Angela’s mother said.

Her mother said she made her way around in front of the house — to find the home in the process of collapsing.

“Then they exited the house, and as they walked around the house, she, I guess, saw what had happened, and she fainted,” her mother said.

Cudrci says she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she spent the night before being released Thursday morning.

“She was able to meet with the fire marshal, and they brought them in the house, to gather things up that they could.”

Gerald Peritore was next door when the crash happened and says power was knocked out on his block for hours before being restored overnight.

“They didn’t get us back on until 2 or 3 in the morning. They put this pole up and everything, and that was it. We were going to get a hotel, but then we just decided to gut it out, you know,” Peritore said.

And while Cudrci may not be able to go back to her home for a while, she’s just glad that her family made it out alive.

Cudrci says she and her husband are staying in a local hotel for the time being while crews work to save her home.