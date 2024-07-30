‘It is the heart of downtown today’: Puerto Rican Festival moves to Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 54th annual Puerto Rican Festival is moving to a new location this year. The celebration of Latino music and culture kicks off Thursday at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester.

In the past, the event had been held at Innovative Field, but it’s now moving to East Main Street. The festival will feature live music, authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and much more.

“It is a cool transition. We did it here in 2021 as a post-COVID one day festival, so that allowed us to view the festival at this site — where many other festivals are held at. It is the heart of downtown today,” said Orlando Ortiz, the festival’s president.

Ortiz says plenty of local bands are performing with a headliner each night of the three day festival.

