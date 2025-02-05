‘It just causes panic’: Sen. Schumer speaks out on Head Start funding freeze affecting families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A funding freeze is causing significant disruptions for Head Start programs across the nation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed the issue in a press conference Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing challenges.

Schumer explained that federal funding, which was supposed to resume a week ago for Head Start providers in New York and nationwide, has not been fully restored. Many programs are still experiencing payment delays or missing funds.

The funding freeze has forced some Head Start programs in New York to close or lay off staff, affecting families who rely on these services for child care.

“And if Head Start’s not available, it just causes panic. People worry about their jobs ’cause they can’t show up. People worried about getting paid and most of all, people worry about who’s going to care for the kids. So this is very, very important to the lives, the average daily lives of so many New York families,” said Senator Schumer.

Senator Schumer is urging the Department of Health and Human Services to promptly resolve the payment issues and ensure funding is available to support child care in rural and underserved communities.

