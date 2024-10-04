‘It just seems wrong’: Family baffled as Medical Examiner’s office holds late woman’s diamond ring

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Six months after the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office released the body of a woman who died, it’s still holding onto her personal property, including a precious diamond ring.

“She was funny, witty, a story teller,” Pamela Cleary said of her late sister, Suzanne.

Pam Cleary says her baby sister Suzanne loved life and her motorcycles. In April, 61-year-old Suzanne died alone in her home in Riga. But when her body was released from the ME’s office for cremation and burial, her family says it kept Suzanne’s personal property, including her mother’s diamond engagement ring.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter: “Why are they keeping that ring?”

Pamela Cleary: “We don’t know.”

The death certificate says Suzanne’s cause of death is still “pending further investigation.” An email from the county to the family’s lawyer in August says Suzanne’s personal property is “held as evidence.”

Brean: “Evidence of what?”

Cleary: “We don’t know. It makes no sense to us.”

Brean: “You don’t believe your sister was murdered?”

Cleary: “No.”

Brean: “You don’t believe this was self-inflicted on her part?”

Cleary: “No.”

Brean: “You believe she just died?”

Cleary: “Correct.”

The family says their sister had health issues, including some from earlier cancer treatment. So the family is baffled, wondering what evidence the ring would hold.

In that August email, the county said it knows this is frustrating, but the ME is following standard procedure.

“But this is the final thing we have not been able to complete,” Cleary said. “We’re not able to give this to our great niece, my sister Suzanne’s granddaughter. And it just seems wrong.”

In the email to the family, the county says the property will be given to the family when the investigation into her death is done. But it also says that could take up to 12 months. The family is only halfway there.

News10NBC got the following statement from the county executive’s office:

“The ME’s office is retaining these items, as is customary during an investigation into whether the cause of death is anything other than a natural death. This is the usual protocol. When the autopsy is completed, and if any personal items are no longer viewed as potential evidence, there is a process for the return of personal items through the County Treasury in the normal course of business. Due to NY law, we are unable to disclose any case details as investigations into deaths are strictly confidential.”

The county says when items, like the ring, are no longer viewed as potential evidence, they’re returned to the family.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.