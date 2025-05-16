‘A big deal’: Erie Canal’s 200th anniversary highlights its role in Rochester’s growth

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Erie Canal is set to officially open to boaters and kayakers for the season at 2 p.m. Friday. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the canal’s operation, and towns along the waterway are planning special events to celebrate.

So, why should modern day Rochesterians care about the Erie Canal?

“What happened in 1825 was a big deal for not just New York State but the country at large because it connected New York City to the Great Lakes and opened the American interior,” said Ashley Quimby-Simoni from the Erie Canal National Corridor.

The canal played a significant role in Rochester’s growth, as the city’s population doubled every decade after the canal’s opening in 1825.

“So if you can imagine this was a time before trains, before cars and it was really challenging for people to use horse and buggy to get past the Appalachian range,” said Quimby-Simoni.

The canal allowed Rochester’s flour to reach New York City and beyond, with rumors suggesting that Queen Victoria preferred cakes made with Rochester flour.

The official opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in Fairport, and News10NBC will be there to cover the event.

News10NBC will provide ongoing coverage of the Erie Canal’s 200-year history and its future with weekly special reports airing Wednesday evenings at 5:30. If you miss them on air, those stories will live on our special Bicentennial webpage, at this link.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI