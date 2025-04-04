“It will really make our lives a lot easier”: Nazareth University launches new Master’s program in AI

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nazareth University is launching a new master’s program in business analytics and artificial intelligence, accepting applications for its inaugural class this fall. The program’s goal is to prepare students for high-demand roles in AI and data science.

The 16-month program will initially admit 10 students, with plans to expand to 25 students by 2026. Classes will be held at the Golisano Academic Center and Smyth Hall. Jeffrey Allan, the director of Nazareth’s Institute for Responsible Technology, shared insights into the program’s objectives.

The program offers a flexible learning model, allowing students to attend classes in person or online.

“We really need to understand that AI is here. The Pandora’s box is opened. It’s not going away,” said Allan. “We now need to understand how to take advantage of it and how we position ourselves so that we’re futureproof when it comes to being able to take advantage of AI personally and professionally.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 36% growth in data science and analytics jobs over the next decade. Allan emphasized the importance of understanding AI’s potential and its role as a tool to simplify lives.

“It’s not the Terminator, it’s not the Matrix. It’s really a tool that’s there to help us, and it will really make our lives a lot easier,” Allan said.

Still, Allan acknowledged there are downfall to AI and explained how this program will help.

“When we think about some of the pitfalls, we obviously think about the dangers of AI as it exists today,” Allan said. “We have bias within the training data, we have the potential for privacy violations and things like that. The master’s program definitely takes that very seriously and we’re looking to be able to train students who not only are technically competent within these technologies, but also ethically competent within the technologies.”

The program is STEM-designated, qualifying international students for the OPT visa extension, allowing them to work in the U.S. post-graduation. Jobs after graduation include AI/Data Science Engineer, Business Intelligence Engineer, Business Analyst, Data Architect and Management Consultant.

Nazareth University aims to add 300 new graduate students this fall, with the new program contributing to this goal. Applications are currently open for those interested in joining.

