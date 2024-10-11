‘It’s been almost nine months’: Medical examiner’s office refuses to release husband’s belongings

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine months after Pamela Griffin found her husband dead outside their home, his cause of death is still unknown. As a result, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is holding on to everything that was on his body and in his pockets when he died, including his wallet and RIT class ring.

“It’s as if he were asleep,” Griffin said, noting that she didn’t see any signs of trauma on her husband’s body. Frank Griffin had a history of heart attacks.

Griffin’s body was released from the Medical Examiner’s Office 11 days later, but because his cause of death is still “pending further investigation,” the county won’t release his personal property. Without a cause of death, Pamela says she can’t file an insurance claim.

“I contact their office a lot and I get the same answer every time,” Griffin said. “Which is we’ll send you a letter.”

But Griffin says she’s never received that letter. “They told me that it was pending investigation. And I’m like, ‘What are they investigating?'”

The county says, “While we understand and sympathize with the family… If it’s not clear whether the death was natural, it’s standard procedure to hold onto any belongings discovered with the individual until they are no longer considered potential evidence.”

For another family, it’s a diamond ring passed down through generations that’s being held by the Medical Examiner’s Office. In April, Pam Cleary’s sister died alone in her home in Riga. Her body was released a week and a half later, but because her death is still “pending further investigation,” the county is holding onto her personal property, including her mother’s diamond engagement ring.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “The email from the county attorney says the ring is evidence.”

Cleary: “Correct.”

Brean: “Evidence of what?”

Cleary: “We don’t know. It makes no sense to us.”

These days it takes six to 12 months to get a cause of death in Monroe County. Erie County told News10NBC it takes them one to three months. Berkeley compared the data and found the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office handles three times as many cases.

Monroe County sent Berkeley the following statement:

“While we understand and sympathize with the family, it’s important for your viewers to know that the primary work of the Medical Examiner’s office is to generate a record that memorializes the death of each individual reported to the office.

These findings impact numerous individuals and entities, necessitating their finalization for appropriate posthumous actions and decisions. In short, there are many stakeholders involved, families, insurance companies and more, but the primary focus is on the deceased and an accurate record of the manner of their death.

If it’s not clear whether the death was natural, it’s standard procedure to hold onto any belongings discovered with the individual until they are no longer considered potential evidence. Again, once the cause of death is determined, and investigative authorities are satisfied, there is a process for the return of personal items through the County Treasury in the normal course of business. Due to NY law, we are unable to disclose any case details as investigations into deaths are strictly confidential.”

