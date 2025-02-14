J-mac bobblehead released on anniversary of viral game

GREECE, N.Y. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two limited edition bobbleheads of Rochester native Jason “J-Mac” McElwain on Friday.

The bobbleheads were released in conjunction of the anniversary of a senior night basketball game McElwain was apart of for Greece Athena High School that gained international attention.

On Feb. 16, 2006, McElwain was given the chance by Coach Jim Johnson to play in a game against Spencerport.

McElwain entered the game with only four minutes left and made six three-pointers and seven total baskets, ultimately winning the game for the team.

Diagnosed with autism at just two years old, McElwain was the student manager for the team at the time.

The bobbleheads are being mad by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in partnership with McElwain.

One bobblehead features McElwain in a white basketball uniform while in a shooting pose. The other bobblehead features him also in a white uniform being held up by two fans on their shoulders while giving a No. 1 signal.

According to The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website, there will be about 2,000 bobbleheads each.

