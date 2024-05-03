Jail deputy suspended after sexual abuse charge

WEBSTER, N.Y. —A deputy in the Monroe County Jail is suspended without pay after being accused of sexual abuse.

Jacob Hoyt was charged with first-degree sexual abuse Friday.

Webster Police say someone called them on May 1 and said Hoyt had non-consensual sexual contact with them inside a private residence.

After investigating, officers arrested Hoyt on Friday, May 3, and he was arraigned in Webster Town Court. He posted $5,000 bail, and was later released from the Webster Police Department.

Hoyt has worked at the Jail Bureau for seven years.