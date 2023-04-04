Jeremiah’s Tavern owner sues Irondequoit over historic landmark designation

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The owner of the local Jeremiah’s Tavern chain is suing the Town of Irondequoit over a historic landmark designation of its property, the Titus Tavern.

In October, the town’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to make the Titus Tavern on 690 Titus Avenue a historic landmark.

The owner of Jeremiah’s wants to tear down the property and open a new location there. Court documents show he is trying to reverse the landmark designation, saying there are procedural issues with the designation process.

Jeremiah’s Tavern already has four locations, Penfield, Gates, Henrietta, and Monroe Avenue.