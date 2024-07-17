Jet Ski operator returns safely amid search on Lake Ontario

Search for missing Jet Skier ends; shows up safely

An intense search on Lake Ontario for a missing Jet Ski operator has ended with the young man being found safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard, New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments were called out to the area east of Irondequoit Bay around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They spent more than an hour searching in boats and in the air.

The Jet Ski driver was with two others when he became separated from the group. It turns out he ran out of gas on Sodus Bay without a phone.

“We’d been scanning the waters looking for this individual for the past 90 minutes or so. While we were here, the individual showed up, safely. He made his way to Sodus Bay; his Jet Ski ran out of gas, and he got a ride back here to pick up his car,” Lt. Matthew MacKenzie with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said at Irondequoit Bay.

the man was checked out by EMTs at the scene as a precaution.