Jewish Federation responds to ‘antisemitic’ cartoon and letter sent to Monroe County legislators

The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester responded Thursday after Monroe County officials received what they’re calling an “antisemitic” letter and cartoon.

That cartoon depicted Jewish Federation CEO Meredith Dragon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Legislator Michael Yudelson — along with what Dragon calls “racist tropes.”

Dragon says it’s “extremely troubling” that two county lawmakers did not sign off on a letter released Wednesday condemning the mailing.

“It’s not okay in our community, and frankly I think every community member should be speaking out about the nature of that particular. It does not represent what this Rochester community is about; it’s deeply despicable,” Dragon said Thursday.

The Jewish Federation is also praising City Council for not signing off on a Gaza cease-fire resolution Tuesday night.