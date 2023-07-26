Jim Cassidy, veteran and deputy who died at 97, honored at Chili service

CHILI, N.Y. — The community is bidding farewell to a hometown hero.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office remembered retired deputy Jim Cassidy on Tuesday night. He died last Thursday at the age of 97.

Before joining the sheriff’s office jail bureau in 1952, Cassidy served as a rifleman under General Patton in World War II, then honorably discharged with two Purple Heart medals when he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.

Cassidy served the sheriff’s office for 26 years. He was known as “the harmonica man” because he would play for the inmates in the jail.

A mass on Tuesday at St. Pius Tenth Church in Chili honored Cassidy’s memory. He was laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.