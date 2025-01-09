Jinkies! Interactive Scooby-Doo! exhibit opens Jan. 18 at Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Scooby-Doo and the gang are heading to the Strong National Museum of Play with an exciting new exhibit.

“Mansion Mayhem” is an interactive experience set to open on Saturday, January 18. Families and young detectives will have the chance to explore the mansion’s rooms, meet characters from the beloved TV show, and work together to unmask the jewel thief.

The exhibit will be at the museum through May 4, 2025.

The museum is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it closes at 8 p.m.

