Job seekers, mark your calendars: ‘Roc the Block’ job fair happening June 12 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RGet your resume ready! Rochester’s “ROC the Block” job fairs are back.

If you need a job, you have some time to prepare. The first one is happening on Wednesday, June 12 at the Maplewood Rose Garden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses, recruiters, non-profits, and community organizations will be there, with some doing interviews on the spot.

Here’s when the other ROC The Block job fairs are set for:

July 10 at Padilla High School

August 14 at Aberdeen Square park

September 15 at Parcel 5

For more information, click here.