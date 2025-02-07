John Moffitt, Mendon’s 2nd-longest serving Town Supervisor, will not seek re-election

MENDON, N.Y. — Mendon Town Supervisor John Moffitt has announced he will not seek re-election this year and will instead retire.

Moffitt, a Republican, has served the town for 15 years, making him Mendon’s second-longest-serving supervisor.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Supervisor Moffitt said. “Serving as Town Supervisor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Together, we have achieved so much for our community—stabilizing taxes, improving quality of life, and preserving the unique character of Mendon. I’m confident that the next generation of leadership will continue this legacy and guide Mendon into the future.”

He is endorsing Brent Rosiek, the current Deputy Town Supervisor and Councilman, to succeed him in the role.

