John Murphy, voice of Buffalo Bills on the radio, steps away after 35 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play radio announcer for the Buffalo Bills who has been the voice of the team’s historic moments, will step away after 35 years.

Murphy said he’s ready to move onto a new chapter of his life but may still be involved in game day broadcasts. The Lockport native says that he and his wife agreed that this was the right time to step away.

Murphy, who began as a color analyst for the Bills in 1984, has been inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame. Head coach Sean McDermott congratulated Murphy on his career.

“It’s been such an honor to serve with you. You’re one of the best to ever do it,” McDermott said.

Murphy broadcasts alongside former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood, who serves as the color analyst to games.