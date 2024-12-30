Josh Allen’s MVP campaign continues as Bills enter final week with No. 2 seed locked up

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their final regular season game against the New England Patriots. The Bills have already secured the two-seed in the AFC, ensuring home field advantage through the first two weeks of the playoffs.

While the upcoming game may not impact the Bills’ standing, it’s still significant. It’s a division game, Josh Allen is still in the thick of the MVP race. NFL teams often use such games to rest starters and give opportunities to other players.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t decided yet on his strategy for the game against the Patriots. The team could potentially face the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, or Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, depending on which team secures the seven-seed.

One highlight from the Bills’ recent victory over the New York Jets is their perfect home record of 8-0 for the regular season. This home field advantage could be crucial in the playoffs.

The game against the Patriots kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

What are Allen’s chances for MVP looking like? Ian Mills shared his take:

