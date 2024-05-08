Joywave will debut film at Little Theatre to go along with their upcoming album

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own nationally-touring alternative band Joywave will be at the Little Theatre on Thursday, May 16 for the debut of a film to go along with their upcoming fifth album.

There will be two screenings of the film, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m. After both screenings, there will be a Q&A with lead singer Daniel Armbruster, guitarist Joseph Morinelli, and drummer Paul Brenner. You can get tickets here for $10.

The film is 18 minutes long and doors will open 45 minutes before the screening. The title of Joywave’s new album and film will be “Permanent Pleasure”. The album will drop on May 17 and you can stream Joywave’s new single “Scared” now.

🍿 Permanent Pleasure: A film by Joywave 🍿 World premiere Thursday, May 16th at @thelittletheatre in Rochester. Two screenings (7PM & 10PM), one night only. Q&A with the band post screening. Limited capacity. Tickets ($10) on sale now.



