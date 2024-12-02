Judge dismisses some claims in former Greece police sergeant lawsuit against the town

GREECE, N.Y. — A judge has dismissed several claims in a lawsuit filed by former Greece Police Sergeant Jared Rene against the town of Greece.

Rene’s lawsuit alleged misconduct by Town Supervisor Bill Reilich and former Deputy Town Supervisor Michelle Marini. According to the town, the judge dismissed all claims specifically naming Reilich, Marini, and Police Chief Michael Wood.

The dismissals were not based on the merits of the claims but rather on technicalities. For instance, one claim was dismissed due to the absence of a filed notice of claim.

However, the town notes that two claims against it remain in the lawsuit.

