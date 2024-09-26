Judge rules 17-year-old accused in fatal stolen car crash will not be tried as an adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge has decided that a 17-year-old accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen car during a crash that killed a man will stay in youth part and not be tried as an adult.

Theodice Parks will be tried in criminal youth part, not in family court. The crash last month killed 92-year-old Thomas Chase. Two other teens are also facing charges.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.