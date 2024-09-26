Judge rules 17-year-old accused in fatal stolen car crash will not be tried as an adult
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge has decided that a 17-year-old accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen car during a crash that killed a man will stay in youth part and not be tried as an adult.
Theodice Parks will be tried in criminal youth part, not in family court. The crash last month killed 92-year-old Thomas Chase. Two other teens are also facing charges.
RELATED:
- Teen charged in connection to deadly stolen car crash leaves court using walker (Aug. 29)
- ‘The laws need to change’: Friend of 92-year-old killed by teens in stolen car responds to arrests (Aug. 28)
- Friendly Home in Brighton will honor man killed in stolen car crash, remembers his 30 years of service (Aug. 27)
- Lawmakers question if criminal justice reforms need change after man killed by teen in stolen car (Aug. 26)
- ‘Saddened and upset’: Friend mourns loss of 92-year-old friend killed when hit by stolen car (Aug. 24)
- Teen driver in deadly stolen car crash was arrested 12 times last year for smash-and-grabs (Aug. 23)
- Eastman grad, avid community volunteer killed in stolen car crash Wednesday (Aug. 23)
- RPD: Parolee driving stolen car hits and kills 92-year-old Eastman grad during chase (Aug. 23)
- Teen driver arraigned in deadly stolen car crash in Brighton (Sept. 20)
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.