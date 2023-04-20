Junior League of Rochester will hold Kentucky Derby party and fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Junior League of Rochester, a group to help women become leaders, is hosting a Kentucky Derby party and fundraiser to support its projects.

The event is on Saturday, May 6th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Urban Euphoria on 35 S. Washington Street in Rochester. Some of the funds raised will go to the diaper bank project.

“We are celebrating our League’s 90th anniversary this year and our 1 millionth diaper distributed since we took on the diaper bank five years ago,” said Laura Lockhart, JLR President. “We are so proud of our impact over the years and the work we have done with our diaper bank – and we know there is so much more work to be done, which we can’t do without the community’s support.”

Guests can watch a livestream of the Kentucky Derby race, enter a contest for the attendee with the best hat, enter raffles, taste wine, and more. Tickets are $55 for one or $95 per couple. You can get tickets here.