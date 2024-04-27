‘Just an all-around good individual’: Myron Fair, killed Sunday, remembered with balloon release

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered outside School #4 on Dr. Samuel McCree Way on Friday night to release balloons in memory of Myron Fair.

The 53-year-old was stabbed in the chest and killed Sunday while sitting in a car. It happened outside the Pinnacle Place Apartments on South Clinton Avenue.

“Great father, great person, loving friend, just an all-around good individual, who didn’t deserve to go out the way things happened,” Gary Potter said at the balloon release.

Mark Burdick, 54, is in jail, charged with Fair’s mother. Police say the two men knew each other.