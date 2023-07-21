K-9 units demonstrate their skills in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners got a chance to show off the dog’s skills on Thursday at the Henrietta CountryMax.

The pups demonstrated their agility and tracking skills, part of the Crime Stoppers K-9 Initiative which financially supports local K-9 units. One K-9 handler explained what a day in the life of a K-9 looks like.

“It’s a great working relationship. I go to work with him, he comes home with me, we roll around all night waiting for a K-9 job,” said K-9 officer Rich Ortiz. “If there’s a burglary, we believe there’s a suspect inside the house or inside the building. Then, we will clear it with him protecting all of us. He would go in first.”

Ortiz’s K-9, Rex, is also trained in nitrate and explosive detection as well as searching for weapons.