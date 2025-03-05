Kevin James brings stand-up act to Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Best known for his role in the TV series “King of Queens,” Comedian and Actor Kevin James is making his way to Rochester this summer.

James is bringing his “Owls Don’t Walk,” stand-up tour to the Kodak Center on Friday, June 20.

Tickets for his show will go on sale to the public Thursday at 10a.m. on his website.

