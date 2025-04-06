Young filmmakers compress Newbery-winning books into 90-second films at Dryden Theatre

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum hosted a special film festival on Saturday.

The 90-Second Newbery Film Festival is an annual video contest where young filmmakers create movies that tell the entire stories of Newbery-winning books in about 90 seconds. The festival was founded by author James Kennedy and tours the country, showcasing the best films made by kids from all over.

Organizers said the ideas kids come up with for the films show remarkable creativity.

“The key is to tell the story with a little bit of a twist. So when my kids did it, they told the story of the Newbery Award-winning book ‘Hoot’ in the style of a Japanese Godzilla movie,” said one participant. “It becomes hysterical when you compress this into a small film.”

This is the Newbery Film Festival’s 14th year.

